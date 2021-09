LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Firefighters in Scott and the Lafayette Hazmat response team were called out Sunday afternoon to contain a propane leak.

It happened at a business in the 200 block of North Fieldspan Road shortly after noon.

A 500-gallon tank was emitting a vapor cloud.

Two roads were shut down as a precaution and the leak was brought under control.

Firefighters found the valve on the tank was left open.