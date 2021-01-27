Prominent Lafayette attorney Steve Oats dead at 63

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — Lafayette attorney Stephen J. Oats, co-founder of the prominent Louisiana law firm Oats & Marino, died at his home Tuesday at the age of 63.

Oats was a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, class of 1979, and earned his juris doctor degree at Tulane University before being admitted to the state bar in 1983. He turned 63 earlier this month. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sylvia.

In Lafayette, he was known for his involvement at UL and his firm’s prominent work with Lafayette’s Consolidated Government, which relies heavily on Oats & Marino for legal work. Oats served as an assistant city-parish attorney for LCG for several years right up to his death.

