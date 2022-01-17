Pregnant woman, 3 kids escape early morning house fire in Carencro

Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)  A pregnant mother and her three children made it out of their home safely after an electric space heater sparked a fire at their Carencro home early Monday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m., in the 100 block of Clo Drive, Carencro Fire Department Spokesperson David Mouton said.

The mother and her children – ages 8, 10, and 12 – were able to safely evacuate the residence because of a working smoke detector, he said.

The mother was transported to Lafayette General by Acadian Ambulance for minor smoke inhalation and as a precaution for her unborn child. Her children were uninjured, Mouton said.

