Police searching for suspect accused of vandalizing Lafayette sign painted for Pride month

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — It’s a symbol of pride for the Lafayette community, residents say. The letters spelling out Lafayette sit in the center of Parc Sans Souci.

The letters are painted throughout the year for different events, groups, and causes. Recently, in honor of Pride month, the sign was painted in colors representing the LGBTQ+ community.

However, just a day before Pride month, the work of art was vandalized.

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department are searching for this suspect, accused of vandalizing property in Parc Sans Souci.

Photo by: Lafayette Police Dept.

They are asking for the publics help in identifying the suspect. If you have any information, you can call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.