Police respond to bogus threat at Northside High, lockdown lifted

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police responded to Northside High this morning after officials received information about a possible campus threat that could not be substantiated.

Sgt. Paul Mouton said officers received information of a potential “phone call with a threatening nature,” but as officers followed up in their investigation, they found the phone number to be a fake and found no evidence of suspicious persons on campus. However, as a precaution, school resource officers were on campus this morning, and Northside High was placed under lockdown briefly. As of 10:30 a.m. this morning, that lockdown has been lifted, said Mouton.

News 10 also received information that the nearby St. Genevieve Elementary School and David Thibodaux STEM Academy campuses also chose to go under lockdown briefly as a precaution, though no incidents were reported on those campuses, either.

On Tuesday, Lafayette Police were also on the campus of L.J. Alleman Middle School as a precaution after a “concerning social media post” caused police to investigate.