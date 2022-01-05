Police release additional information on vehicle involved in fatal weekend hit-and-run

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Through surveillance video located from the area, the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) has released further information about the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run fatality that occurred on January 2, 2022.

The vehicle is described as a 2013-2016 white Ford Fusion with right front-end damage.

According to Lafayette Police, the crash occurred in the 2100 Block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway. Investigators were on the scene around 1:47 a.m. Sunday morning.

A female pedestrian, identified as Raven Charles, was attempting to cross the Northwest Evangeline Thruway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling Southbound. Police confirm that the vehicle did not stop and continued traveling Southbound on the Evangeline Thruway.

The LPD Traffic division is actively investigating this incident.

If anyone has any information on this vehicle please contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.