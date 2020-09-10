Police: One wounded in Priscilla St. shooting, juvenile arrested

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A juvenile is behind bars and one person is recovering in a hospital after a shooting in the 900 block of Priscilla Lane, according to Lafayette Police.

Sgt. Wayne Griffin said the victim suffered a head wound from the shooting. He was able to get to a Circle K store at the corner of Chalmette Rd. and the NE Evangeline Thruway to seek assistance before he was taken to a local hospital. He is listed in stable condition this morning.

Officers arrested a Black male juvenile suspect a short time later and booked him into the Juvenile Detention Center on attempted second-degree murder charges.

The investigation is ongoing, said Griffin.

