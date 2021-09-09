Police officers from Lafayette Parish head to Houma to help officers with hurricane response

HOUMA, La. (KLFY) — Many officers in the Houma Police Department have been working 18-hour days since Hurricane Ida devastated the city. Police departments across Lafayette Parish are sending reinforcements to the Bayou.

Other officers stepping gives the Houma officers the time to care for their own damage and families.

Carencro Police is one of four Lafayette Parish agencies sending officers to Houma.

“We’re blessed to be able to send some officers down here to help Houma Police Department but also feed approximately a thousand people today in Houma,” said Carencro Police Chief David Anderson.

Youngsville, Broussard, Scott, and Carencro each sent two officers to relieve the stressed Houma Police Department.

Dana Coleman, Houma’s Police Chief, offered thanks “from the heart.”

The eight Lafayette Parish officers are under Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman’s command and will be coverings shifts for lawmen who have been the boots on the ground patrolling, distributing supplies, and protecting citizens from the beginning.

“Just to see some friendly faces come in to feed them and give them what I call is a hug on the inside is great,” Chief Coleman said.

None of the departments thought twice about providing relief, knowing that, although they have water and power today, hurricanes don’t give anyone special treatment.

“We have to be able to help our brothers and sisters out when they are needed because, look, this very well could have been in Lafayette Parish,” Carencro’s Chief Anderson said. “And I know our brothers and sisters would have come here like they’ve done in the past.”

The Houma Police Department sent officers and supplies last year to assist in the recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Although the Lafayette Police Department does not have any officers in Houma, they tell us they have provided needed supplies.