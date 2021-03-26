Police officers, firefighters will coach teams in newly formed Greater Lafayette Little League

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Greater Lafayette Little League was created to attract kids age 4 to 18 from Lafayette Parish and beyond, from Acadia, St. Landry, and St. Martin parishes. Lafayette police officers and firefighters will coach the teams.

“When you dialogue and mentor young children, as well as the community, you build a stronger relationships,” said Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover.

The idea is to form a strong bond with the kids, and build bridges in the community.

“For us it’s two fold. They can understand what firefighting is all about. Second, we can mentor them, and show them how to do things the right way,” said Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit. “They will be able to teach them about life skills, and help them excel at sports.”

Police officers and firefighters are being encouraged to volunteer. Both Chief Glover and Chief Benoit believe being positive role models for the players is good for everyone.

“When police officers intermingle, interact with, and mentor young children, they become role model, and those young children become candidates to be police officers,” said Glover.

“Firefighters are big in sports. It’s going to be a win-win for them. They will be able to do something they enjoy, at the same time, giving back to a kid whose life wouldn’t be impacted by a firefighter unless it was an emergency situation,” said Benoit.

The season runs from April 15th to May 27th.

There’s one more registration event scheduled for Saturday, March 27th, at the Super One on Willow Street in Lafayette, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hot dogs, chips, and drinks will be served. Kids can meet the police officers and firefighters who will be coaching. If you can’t attend, call Parks and Recreation Athletic Programs Supervisor Walter Guillory at 337-564-2031, or send an email to wguillory@lafayettela.gov to sign up.

