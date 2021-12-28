Police obtain warrant for machete-armed robber of Scott store

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Police Department (SPD) has identified the suspect who allegedly robbed a business armed with a machete as Cody Fruge, according to a press release from SPD.

Fruge, 32, of Lafayette, was identified as the suspect of an armed robbery that happened at a business in the 1000 block of Renaud Dr. in Scott Monday afternoon.

He is wanted on charges of armed robbery and simple criminal damage to property.

Fruge allegedly threatened the store clerk with a machete, then caused damage to store property before leaving with stolen items.

He also has several arrest warrants out through the Lafayette Police Department, according to SPD.

Fruge is described as a white male, 5’10”, 190 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and a goatee. Fruge has an “A” shaped tattoo between his eyes, a spade-type tattoo below his left eye, a word tattooed across the front of his neck, and several tattoos on both arms.

Fruge may be armed and in the Scott/Lafayette area. If you are able to locate Fruge, please contact your local police department, Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715, or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.