Police arrest juvenile suspect in the shooting death of 16-year-old Ja’nya Hebert

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police report they have arrested a 16-year-old male suspect wanted in Sunday’s shooting death of Ja’nya Hebert.

Agents with the US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force apprehended the suspect without incident earlier today, according to Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin.

Hebert’s body was discovered Sunday morning at around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Harrington Dr. Investigators said Hebert was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle when the suspect fired a gun into the vehicle, striking her in the back. The suspect fled, leaving her to die.

“When I got there, she was already in the back of the ambulance, and they had the door kind of open,” said Hebert’s mother, Kysha Mouton in an interview with News 10 earlier this week. “I saw them working on her.”

Hebert’s injuries were too severe, and she later died.