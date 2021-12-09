Police: 18-year-old shot to death in Broussard, no suspects named

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — One man is dead after a shooting near the corner of Gustave St. and Leon St. in Broussard Wednesday, according to Capt. Zac Gerard.

Diondre Williams, 18, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to Gerard. Officers attempted to give first-aid to Williams, though he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No information on any suspects has been released.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to Gerard. Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to call the Broussard Police department at (337) 837-6259 or Crimes Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.