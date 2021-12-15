PHOTOS: Suspects in Lafayette armed robbery wanted

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) have released photos of two suspects involved in an armed robbery and are asking for the public’s help identifying them.

LPD responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 300 block of Verot School Rd. Monday night.

According to the store clerk, two males entered the store and brandished a pistol, demanding cash out of the register.

One of the suspects went to the register and removed an undisclosed amount of cash. Both suspects were last seen fleeing the business on foot.

One of the suspects was described as wearing a red jacket and the second suspect was wearing a white jacket.









Detectives are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS