PHOTOS: Santa visits NICU at Ochsner Lafayette General

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A newborn intensive care unit is probably the last place a lot of people would want to spend their holidays, but to help make that situation a little easier, Santa Claus made a visit to the NICU at Ochsner Lafayette General this week.

Santa visited with more than 20 patients in the NICU, according to OLD Director Of Regional Communications Patricia Thompson. During this visit, the babies got their first-ever picture with Santa.

“Each baby was able to take their photo with vaccinated, boosted and masked Santa,” said Thompson. “Photos were printed and given to their families as a Christmas gift. And spoiler alert – Santa said all the babies were on the good list!”

As the year comes to a close, Thompson said the hospital is also looking forward to the birth of New Year’s babies in the coming weeks.

“We will post photographs of the first Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center babies born in the new year on our Facebook page,” said Thompson.