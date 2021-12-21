Person trapped after car crashes, lands on side in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) One person was reportedly trapped after a car crashed and landed on its side on Bertrand Drive near Congress Street Tuesday afternoon.

Lafayette Police say the crash happened just after 2 p.m. near the Agave Restaurant.

Emergency crews had to rescue a female driver who was traveling in a gray jeep, police said.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.

Police said the trapped driver is expected to escape with only moderate injuries.

Officials are asking the public to try and avoid the area while the crash is handled.