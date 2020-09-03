Trayford Pellerin family to meet with Mayor-President Josh Guillory Friday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The family of Trayford Pellerin says they are not looking for Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to condemn the officers involved in the shooting, they just want them to be held accountable.

A meeting is set to take place Friday between the Pellerin family, their legal team and Guillory. This comes after Guillory asked to meet with the family. Trayford Pellerin was shot to death by police after an altercation on Aug. 21.

The family’s attorney Ronald Haley says he and the family don’t know what Guillory wants to discuss. However, they’re hoping to reach a fair agreement.

“We’re hoping that Mayor Guillory puts his political will behind the Pellerin family,” said Haley. “We’re not asking him to come out and condemn the police. We respect his decision to or not to. Given the statements before, we believe he is completely backing law enforcement… And listen everyone’s entitled to that difference of opinion, but what we need is transparency and accountability.”

Haley says the family is left wondering what happened to their loved one. He says although the investigation may take time, there is still evidence that should be released to the family. He says it’s evidence like body-cam footage, surveillance footage from the location and an autopsy report.

“We understand that accountability may take its time because there is an investigation that needs to happen,” said Haley. “However, he says there are certain things that can be given right now that won’t change regardless of any witness statement or forensic evidence that has yet to be collected.”

Haley says the family wants law enforcement to be held accountable for what they feel was unjust treatment of 31-year old Trayford Pellerin.

“If there were any other alternative than to shoot him while he’s walking away then the officers need to be fired,” said Haley. “If it appears that there was malintent, criminal negligence, anything in between that can amount to probable cause for the officers to be arrested they want them to be arrested and prosecuted.”