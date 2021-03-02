Pedia Trust daycare center to open in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Pedia Trust, a daycare designed for medically fragile children who are unable to attend regular learning centers, is set to open in Lafayette.

The daycare provides services to children from newborn to 21 years of age.

“We can monitor children with medical devices, trachiotomyies, G-tubes and feeding tubes,” said Director of Nursing Tyler Vandermolen. “We also monitor for seizures and can give medication for that as well.”

Vandermolen says students will be taken care of by skilled nurses and teachers throughout the day. Each child will receive proper care specific to their needs.

“It all follows the plan of care which is their doctors orders,” said Vandermolen.

The facility includes several classrooms stocked with the appropriate medications and equipment needed for students. Vandermolen also says the daycare also offers transportation.

“We can pick them up from home or we can drop them off. If they live further we have dropping points where we can meet with the parents,” he said.

Pedia Trust offers students several learning opportunities and ways to interact with other children.

“It’s a safe place for them to drop their children off and have the whole day here and for them to have friends that are just like them. That is everything”

The Pedia Trust Day Care Center is set to open March 8.