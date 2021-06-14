Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash on Roper Dr. in Scott, suspect in custody

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette Parish pedestrian is dead from injuries he received in a hit-and-run crash in the 1600 block of Roper Dr., and the driver is now behind bars, according to Scott Police.

Andres Lopez Ruiz, 35, of Scott, faces charges of felony hit-and-run and driving without a license, according to Scott Police Lt. Caleb Lege.

Scott Police responded to the Roper Dr. scene, where they found the victim, Mykel Francis, 31, of Lafayette Parish, unresponsive. Francis was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Witnesses helped police identify the vehicle, which was tracked down to a mobile home park in the 400 block of Heide Circle. The vehicle’s owner provided information about Ruiz, the driver, according to Lege.

Ruiz was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, where he is being held on a $100,000 bond.