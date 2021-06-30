Pay It Forward Scholarship Profile: Jakatelyn Willis

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Jakatelyn Willis works hard to make sure her past struggles won’t define her future.

She says, it’s because of her faith and belief that, “Everything has a purpose.”

She’s one of five recipients of this year’s Glenn Armentor “Pay It Forward” full college scholarship.

Here’s her story of how she’s beating the odds, in her words.

“My name is Jakatelyn Willis. I’m a senior at Breaux Bridge High School and I’m 17 years old.



It was hard at times because I could see my mom struggle to take care of us sometimes and seeing my dad struggle with his addiction, but I’ve always just remained focused.

I believe that God puts us through all these circumstance for a reason. I think everything has a purpose and just think that this is how it was meant for me.



The scholarship from Glenn Armentor is such an honor to receive and it means so much to me because it’s going to help us with my college tuition, and everything.



I do come from a low-income household so this means a lot to me to take a weight off my shoulder and to just know that’s just one less thing I have to worry about.

I’ve always been so goal driven and I’ve always had focus on school and just achieving everything that I set my mind to.

My mom is a huge help. She’s always been there for me. If I have a problem, I can always go to her and she always motivated me to just strive for better and to just know my worth and she just always motivated me and helped me become who I am today.



I plan to major in biology at the University of Louisiana Lafayette, and I hope to become a pediatrician or family medical doctor one day.

And I’m just going to keep pushing, get my M-CAT scores and hopefully you’ll see me as the next doctor.



I’m going to pay it forward by helping out people. I want to give back to my community. I like to volunteer. I look forward to volunteering a lot in college and just helping out, donations and everything.



I am optimistic always look forward – it’s bad right now but it’s always better times are going to come.”

To date, Armentor has awarded more than a half million dollars in tuition for students attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, South Louisiana Community College and Louisiana State University Law School.

You can see our profiles on all of the scholarship winners on our website at KLFY.com