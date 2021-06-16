PAW Patrol Live! coming to Cajundome in October

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Naomi Isted attends the Gala screening of Paw Patrol Mighty Pups at Cineworld Leicester Square on May 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Paramount)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Tickets for PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” are set to go on sale June 22 at 10 a.m. for four performances at the Cajundome in October, according to a press release.

The live touring version of the hit Nickelodeon kids’ show is scheduled for October 23 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and October 24 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets are available at pawpatrollive.com, ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 745-3000, or at the Cajundome box office. Tickets start at $24.25. Ticket prices are inclusive of a $5.50 facility fee. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) packages are available, starting at $110.75. The VIP package includes a premium seat location and exclusive meet and greet with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult and child (ages 1 and up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

A synopsis of the show is as follows: