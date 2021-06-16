PAW Patrol Live! coming to Cajundome in October

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Tickets for PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” are set to go on sale June 22 at 10 a.m. for four performances at the Cajundome in October, according to a press release.
The live touring version of the hit Nickelodeon kids’ show is scheduled for October 23 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and October 24 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets are available at pawpatrollive.com, ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 745-3000, or at the Cajundome box office. Tickets start at $24.25. Ticket prices are inclusive of a $5.50 facility fee. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.
A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) packages are available, starting at $110.75. The VIP package includes a premium seat location and exclusive meet and greet with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult and child (ages 1 and up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.
A synopsis of the show is as follows:
In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!