LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- Starting today through Dec. 23, Waitr is teaming up with several local restaurants to help collect food and funds for Second Harvest Food Bank for the holidays.

Waitr has partnered with these Lafayette-area restaurants and markets for the month-long drive: Pizza Village (2340 Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette); Twins (2801 Johnston Street in Lafayette); Sushi Masa (3920 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette); Pizza Artista (219 St. Nazaire Road Suite G-1 in Broussard); Lee’s Grocery & Hardware (3525 N University Ave. in Lafayette).