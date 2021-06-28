Part of Coolidge Dr. to temporarily close this week

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Coolidge Dr. will close between Hospital Dr. and S. College Rd. from Tuesday, June 29 to Friday, July 2 to allow for construction progress on Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
The section of Coolidge and the main entrance to Ochsner LGMC will be closed from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Friday.
- Only the lane in front of/closest to Ochsner LGMC will be closed during this time.
- Traffic from S. College to Coolidge will remain open.
- The circular drive entrance into Burdin Riehl will remain accessible and will not be impacted.
Patients, visitors, and staff should use the West Tower/Emergency Department entrances during this time. We apologize for the inconvenience. To read more about Ochsner’s investment in Acadiana, please visit togethermeansmore.org.