Part of Coolidge Dr. to temporarily close this week

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Coolidge Dr. will close between Hospital Dr. and S. College Rd. from Tuesday, June 29 to Friday, July 2 to allow for construction progress on Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

The section of Coolidge and the main entrance to Ochsner LGMC will be closed from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Friday.

Only the lane in front of/closest to Ochsner LGMC will be closed during this time.

Traffic from S. College to Coolidge will remain open.

The circular drive entrance into Burdin Riehl will remain accessible and will not be impacted.

Patients, visitors, and staff should use the West Tower/Emergency Department entrances during this time. We apologize for the inconvenience. To read more about Ochsner’s investment in Acadiana, please visit togethermeansmore.org.