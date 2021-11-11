PARC fall basketball registration is open

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Basketball fall registration through the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Department (PARC) is open for boys and girls ages 5-16 who live in Lafayette Parish.

Players must be the required age as of December 31, 2021, and will sign up with their neighborhood association league. The deadline to register is Sunday, November 28.

Leagues:

Brown Park Athletics (BPA)

Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI)

Scott Area Team Sports (SATS)

Southwest Lafayette Youth Sports, Inc. (SLYSI)

Southwest Athletics (SWA)

*Residents living in the former Broussard/Youngsville Youth Association (BYYA) are to register with the Cajun Sports Association (CSA).

Contact one of the following to register: