Pair arrested for Lafayette armed robbery, one charged with attempted murder

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A man and a woman have been arrested on warrants for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery in the 2200 block of the NE Evangeline Thruway, according to Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies.

Markell Jones, 29, of Carencro, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and possession of a concealed firearm by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $225,000/.

Kerinesha Bruno, 30, faces charges of armed robbery and use of a firearm in an armed robbery. Bond was set at $80,000.

During the robbery, Jones allegedly shot the victim, who survived.