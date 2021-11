LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police responded to an overnight shooting in the 400 block of Woodvale Ave. that left one injured.

According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, it happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2021.

One male victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact LPD or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.