Overloaded extension cord leads to house fire on Gen. Marshal St.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An accidental fire sparked by an overloaded extension cord caused major damage to a General Marshal Street home Friday night, though all the home’s occupants made it out without injury.

According to Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan, the department received the call about the fire at 8:19 p.m. Friday night. As firefighters arrived on the scene, heavy smoke was coming from the single family dwelling. The fire vented through the front windows, spreading to the eaves and causing substantial damage in the home’s attic.

“The owners were home when they began to smell smoke in the dwelling,” said Trahan. “While investigating, they discovered a bedroom filled with smoke and on fire. All the occupants, four adults, were able to escape without injury.”

The fire has been ruled an accident.