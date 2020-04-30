Outdoor seating is trending among Lafayette restaurants

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Several restaurants are taking advantage of the take-out outside dining option by building outdoor seating areas for guests to have a good meal.

Jody Ferguson, managing partner of Social Southern Table & Bar, says “Our guests that we have not seen in six weeks now, we’re extremely excited to see them. And I know our staff is excited to get back to work”.

His restaurant is one of many restaurants in Acadiana to go the extra mile to accommodate guests by providing outdoor seating.

“When we heard the governor’s order, he encouraged people to come and get take-out at restaurants and sit outside and eat, we wanted to provide an area for them to do that. So that’s what we’ve done,” Ferguson continues.

Many restaurants are renting outdoor seating, tables, tents, lights, and fans to welcome their guests to a comfortable environment. Some restaurants are even taking tables from inside their building outdoors.

Johnson’s Boucainere is another restaurant who is making adjustments to give their guest the option as well.

“We have extended our porch by including some of our tables out on the property. Making sure the tables are spaced at least ten to twelve feet apart,” says the owner, Lori Walls.

Restaurant owners say it is important to implement special cleaning strategies for this outdoor experience so guests and staff can stay safe.

Walls continues, “We’re excited to have it happen but also want to be cautious as possible and have our customers feel comfortable as possible.

Both Walls and Ferguson say they are elated and looking forward to reuniting with some familiar faces.