Our Lady of Lourdes workers face uncertainty ahead of Hurricane Ida

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Hurricane season is no surprise for hospitals in Acadiana. However, the threat of the worst-case scenario happening has some of them anxious and preparing for the worst.

Tammy Prejean is a healthcare worker at OLL. She says that she can only hope for the best with limited space and resources.

“There is a concern with the hurricane that if people need medical care the hospitals are really full right now,” Prejean said.

She says although this is a trying time for everyone in the healthcare system, duty calls when disaster strikes.

“We do what we have to do,” Prejean said. “This is what we are called to do, and we will do whatever it is to take care of those in need.”

Our lady of Lourdes officials says they’ve taken into consideration everything that could possibly happen, and that there are plans in place.