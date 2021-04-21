Our Lady of Lourdes to hold blood drive April 29 to combat shortages

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Donor Center is holding a blood drive on Thursday, April 29 to combat a blood and platelet shortage.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4540 Amb. Caffery Pkwy. in the parking lot between Women & Children’s Hospital and the Caffery Center shopping strip. Refreshments will be provided for all donors.

Donors should eat before attending, bring a pictured ID, be in general good health and wear a face mask.

Donors can also make an appointment. For additional information, call (337) 470-4483.