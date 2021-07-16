Our Lady of Lourdes to hold back-to-school children’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic July 17

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 6, 2021 file photo, a health worker prepares a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center, in Lahore, Pakistan. A top official at the European Medicines Agency said on Thursday, July 15 a decision on whether to recommend that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine be authorized for children is expected late next week, in what could be the first such license for the shot’s use in children globally. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, file)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Our Lady of Lourdes is holding a back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 19.

The clinic, located at the hospital at 4704 Amb. Caffery Pkwy., will be located on the first floor. Children ages 12+ will be accepted. For more information, call (337) 470-GOMD.

Before a minor receives the vaccine each parent (guardian) must:

Be present and sign a consent for anyone younger than 18 years of age

Insurance Card (if applicable)

Driver’s License/photo ID

Questions about the COVID-19 vaccine can be on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website HERE. For additional questions about the vaccine and its potential impact, pediatric allergy and immunology specialist with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Dr. Kathryn Neupert responds to some of the more frequently asked questions.