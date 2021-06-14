Our Lady of Lourdes hosts blood drive for World Blood Donor Day

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Our Lady of Lourdes is hosting a blood donation drive this week as the nation still faces a blood shortage due to COVID-19.

Terry Lopez spent his morning donating platelets for World Blood Donor Day- a day aimed to raise global awareness and celebrate those who willingly donate blood to help save millions of lives every year.

Beverly Meche with Our Lady of Lourdes blood donor center says numbers have been down due to COVID-19 this year.

Having blood on hand is an everyday need, she strongly encourages people to consider becoming a donor.

“Right now there is a nationwide blood shortage. We need your blood donations to help our patience in our community,” Meche said. “And if we had people who could give to come in and give we probably wouldn’t have a blood shortage all of the time.”

Statistics show that every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, and one donation can potentially save up to three lives.

Terry Lopez says he became a donor in high school. He’s been donating blood since then.

“Once you’re hooked up to the machine, the initial needle stick is the worst part about it,” Lopez said.

For the last four years he’s dedicated his time to donating platelets to help those in need of financial assistance.

Although he donates to help save lives, there is a personal connection to his service. Lopez says his stepdaughter is a cancer survivor.

“She comes in monthly for an infusion and she has to do this for the rest of her life.”

Donating platelets is his way of honoring her fight.

“As long as my veins and my body holds up, I see no reason not to.”

If you would like to help save a life, Our Lady of Lourdes is hosting a blood donor drive today and throughout the week.