LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An Ossun Elementary school teacher, who was recently under investigation by the Lafayette Parish School System for an alleged racial she made on social media, has retired.

Julie Colley came under investigation by LPSS in August for a post she made in a Facebook group called Whatz Goin On in Acadiana. The post was called racist and has since been removed from the page.

Her retirement is listed as a “service retirement” in a list of employment changes in LPSS.