One person stabbed in altercation on Macklyn St.

Lafayette Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:
STABBING_155463

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after a stabbing in the 300 block of Macklyn St. in Lafayette.

According to Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin, there was a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect, Omar Taylor, 23, of Lafayette. The altercation got violent when Taylor allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times.

Investigators charged Taylor with attempted first-degree murder due to the victim being 65 years old or older. Taylor was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar