One person stabbed in altercation on Macklyn St.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after a stabbing in the 300 block of Macklyn St. in Lafayette.

According to Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin, there was a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect, Omar Taylor, 23, of Lafayette. The altercation got violent when Taylor allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times.

Investigators charged Taylor with attempted first-degree murder due to the victim being 65 years old or older. Taylor was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.