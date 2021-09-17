One man dead after crash, possible shooting between Lafayette and Breaux Bridge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One man is dead after a crash at the edge of Lafayette Parish that may have involved a shooting, according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) deputies.

No names have been released, though LPSO Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said deputies responded to the crash at around 1:20 a.m. this morning in the 200 block of Seafood Ln. just off the Breaux Bridge highway. While en route to the crash scene, deputies were also informed that there was a possible shooting at the crash site.

“Upon arrival, the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was determined to be deceased and Sheriff’s detectives initiated an investigation into his death,” stated Ponseti.

Ponseti did not elaborate on the victim’s cause of death, and she noted that investigators are in the process of identifying the victim.

Ponseti said no other information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here as they become available.