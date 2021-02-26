One killed in Lafayette house fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – One person died in an early morning house fire in Lafayette.

Lafayette firefighters were called out to a structure fire at 3:18 a.m. this morning in the 100 block of Theriot Street. Firefighters arrived on scene within five minutes to a single family home with flames coming from a bedroom window.

Two of the occupants of the home were outside at a neighbor’s house. Officials say they told first responders that someone was still inside of the dwelling. Firefighters entered the burning home to search for the occupant while extinguishing the fire.

Once most of the fire was suppressed, the fire victim was found in his bedroom. The identity of the victim is being withheld until next-of-kin is notified. The home sustained heavy fire damage.

The two occupants who escaped from the burning home where asleep when their smoke alarm activated. Upon investigating the beeping sound, they smelled smoke and noticed it coming from their friend’s bedroom. They tried to enter his room to assist, but the fire and smoke were too intense. They exited the home with minor heat related injuries.

Lafayette fire investigators along with officials from the State Fire Marshal Office responding to the incident to investigate the fire. The fire originated in the bedroom, on the bed. Further investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted. Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of the death.