One injured in Lafayette stabbing; Man arrested in connection

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One victim is being treated for stab wounds after being found lying in a roadway. A Lafayette man is charged with attempted manslaughter in this incident, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

Alton Henry, 28, of Lafayette, was charged with attempted manslaughter and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

LPD responded to a stabbing in the 100 block of S. Bienville St. at 12:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

When they arrived, they found a victim lying in the roadway, suffering from stab wounds. Officers administered aid until medical personnel arrived.

The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.