LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police say one person was injured in midnight shooting in the 100 block of Louisa Blvd on Wednesday, and a suspect is still being sought.

Police arrived on the scene to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

During the investigation, police located narcotics in the home. No arrests have been made, and the incident is believed to be drug-related.