BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Broussard Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Ridgeview Dr. that left one person dead this morning just after midnight.

Broussard Police Asst. Chief Tony Ashy said when officers arrived on scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died. Ashy said details are currently limited.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Broussard Police Department at (337) 837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.