LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Shavis Toby, the man convicted of killing Lafayette boxer Brandon Broussard, was sentenced today by Judge Royale Colbert of the 15th Judicial District.

Toby was sentenced to life without parole for a second-degree murder charge and 30 years of hard labor for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Shavis Toby and his brother Carlos were both found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, but Shavis alone was found guilty of second-degree murder. Carlos is to appear for sentencing on March 15.

Life in prison is mandatory with a second-degree murder charge, but conspiracy to commit second-degree murder can only carry a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Broussard was shot and killed on October 13, 2018.