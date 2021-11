LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a juvenile on Simcoe St. Nov. 2.

Jonathon Viltz 18, was picked up on warrants for (3) counts of attempted murder and booked into East Baton Rouge Correctional Center, according to LPD spokesperson Robin Green.

Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said the incident happened when a verbal argument between two adults erupted in gunfire. The victim was hit by gunfire while inside her apartment.