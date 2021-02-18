One arrested for shots fired as Lafayette deputies team up with Scott Police to curb crime

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — One man has been arrested for illegal discharge of a weapon as Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Scott Police team up to curb crime in the area, according to a press release.

Deontae Smith, 23, was arrested on Feb. 15 and faces a charge of illegal discharge of a firearm after deputies and officers responded to multiple shots being fired near the 100 block of Dorchester Street. Smith admitted to discharging a gun, and one firearm and several shell casings were also located at the scene, according to LPSO Public Information Officer Capt. John Mowell.

An increase in calls from residents referencing the sound of gunshots being heard throughout the area prompted Sheriff Mark Garber and Scott Police Chief Chad Leger to allocate the additional resources.

Residents in the area who see or hear weapons being discharged are urged to report any and all information to local law enforcement by calling 911.