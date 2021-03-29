Ochsner Lafayette General working to debunk rumors, misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccine

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Today, Louisiana’s coronavirus vaccination eligibility list is expanding.

At Ochsner Lafayette General’s vaccination site, healthcare workers are trying to debunk the misconceptions stopping some communities from taking the vaccine. Karen Wyble with Ochsner Lafayette tells me it’s not that minority communities don’t have access to the coronavirus vaccine. She says it’s a matter of trust.

“Fear is real, and we want to be able to help support them through education so that they no longer feel that. The fear is what’s preventing them from coming out to get the vaccine,” said Wyble.

In Louisiana, the coronavirus vaccine is now available to everyone, ages 16 and older. One might think, the more vaccines available, the more recipients. Wyble says that’s not the case.

“We need to make sure our families feel comfortable that this vaccine is safe,” said Wyble.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention studies show 60% of white families in the state of Louisiana are being vaccinated, while only 26% of other communities are taking the vaccine. There is a rumor that microchips are being implanted when you get the vaccine. There’s also the misconception that getting the vaccine may cause infertility.

“There has been no linkage to anything with infertility and the covid vaccines,” said Wyble. “Some are fearful of a chip that’s being inserted where there’s a GPS mode.”

Wyble says Ochsner’s goal is to combat those fears with facts.

“We’ve vaccinated over 40,000 of our families in Acadiana,” said Wyble. “We have not had any deaths from the vaccine. We have not had any serious illnesses or serious side effects from the vaccine as well.”

To reach those communities, Ochsner will host vaccination sites in urban areas.

“We’re here to educate them,” said Wyble. “We want to endure that we can talk to them to eliminate any fears that they might have regarding that vaccine.”

Wyble says starting Thursday, Ochsner Lafayette General will host vaccination sites geared towards both the Black and Latino communities.