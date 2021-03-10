Ochsner Lafayette General to honor health care heroes all week long

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana came face-to-face with its first positive COVID-19 case just one year ago. Since then it has taken a heavy toll on health care workers.

As a way of saying thank you, Ocshner Lafayette General (OLG) officials will be honoring their health care workers all week. OLG CEO Al Patin says this year was a year of growth for everyone.

“It’s remarkable to witness our-health care heroes and what we’ve accomplished over the last year,” said Patin.

Banners will be posted in the hospital lobby with signatures and thank you messages.

Health care workers will also receive small gifts of appreciation for going above and beyond the call of duty.

“The efforts that they’ve done over the last year was absolutely remarkable,” Patin said.

Patin says Ocshsner Lafayette General health care workers have proven to be the true heroes.

“They were a major part of caring for our community, kudos to them.”

Officials will also hold a moment of silence for those who’s lives were lost due to the Coronavirus pandemic.