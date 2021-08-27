Ochsner Lafayette General makes emergency plan in preparation for Hurricane Ida

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Ochsner Lafayette General hospital officials and staff are in continuous conversation identifying resource needs and upcoming challenges that may occur during hurricane Ida’s arrival.

CEO Al Patin says arrangements are being made at each campus necessary, such as securing vulnerable equipment.

“We remove anything that would be able to fly or debris that would be loose.”

They are also making sure there are enough supplies on hand, like linens, food, critical pharmaceuticals, and more

“We also brought in additional generators as well as a redundant means of power. So, if something were to happen to our regular generators, we have back-up to the back-up,” said Director of safety, security, and emergency Donnie Simon.

The hospital is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach.

Nutrition, sleep, and rest areas are prepared for the staff as well, plus, the hospital is fully prepared to shelter patients in place.

Patin said evacuation is not an option.

“Many of you know there are no beds available in the state, even in the surrounding states,” Patin said. “We are prepared to shelter in place. There would be no place to bring our patients.”

If patients do need to be transferred, Ochsner Lafayette General will work with the Louisiana Emergency Response Network.

The OLG emergency room will remain open.