Ochsner Lafayette General continues mobile vaccination events in rural parts of Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — In the last several weeks, Ochsner Lafayette General health care workers have set up vaccination events in rural parts of Lafayette Parish.

The mission is to encourage more minorities to get vaccinated.

It began in local gymnasiums and pharmacies, but now they host mobile vaccination drives in centrally located areas of rural communities, making it convenient for people who live in the area to take the shot.

Kimberly George says her 16-year-old daughter’s first COVID-19 vaccine experience was fast and easy.

“It was nice because I just had to drive up, get out car drive up and she was done,” George said. “It took literally a minute for us to take care of everything.”

Greene says she’s already vaccinated and that she wanted to give her daughter the freedom and space to make her own decision about whether or not she wanted to be vaccinated.

Now, her daughter is one step closer to being fully protected from the threat of the coronavirus.

“It feels good knowing that she had studied it, did the homework on it and she was able to make her own decision and I didn’t have to force her to do it,” George said.

The mobile vaccination units will be deployed throughout the area all summer long.

Organizers say the Louisiana summer heat shouldn’t be a concern when it comes to a vaccine’s effectiveness.

Niccey Gobert with Ochsner says all vaccines are kept at their proper temperature.

“We do have the necessary items to make sure that they are safe and getting their vaccine properly in the proper way,” Gobert said.

Ochsner Lafayette General will hosts more mobile vaccination events throughout the week.