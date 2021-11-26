Northside Lafayette bakery owner responds to coalition’s call for “economic abstinence”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Jermela Decuir-Hanes opened her bakery, Sweet Envie, LLC, on Moss street on the Northside of Lafayette eight months ago.

After working in corporate America for over 10 years, she decided to turn her hobby into her career. Although Hanes’ baking business is booming, when she heard Southwest Louisiana’s Ministerial Coalition members urging people to not spend money in Lafayette Parish, it did not sit well with her.

Community leaders are calling it “economic abstinence,” saying that not shopping in Lafayette Parish will hopefully cause local government leaders to focus on the needs of the Northside.

Dr. Larry Lloyd, a member of the coalition and a bishop of a local church said, “The initial effort is not so much to start buying on the northside, but our effort is to get people together to address the economic disparities that we see on the northside and if that means we have to buy outside of Lafayette to address the disparities in Lafayette, we are encouraging that.”

Haynes feels this hurts the community more than it helps. Especially during the busiest times of the year.

“You’re not helping a big box company you’re helping a mom, a dad, and a family,” said Haynes.

The boycott begins Black Friday and will end on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.