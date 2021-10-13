Northside High girls’ track coach arrested on prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The girls’ track coach at Northside High School has been arrested and faces charges of prohibited sexual conduct.

According to the Lafayette Parish online jail tracking system, Ernest Lazard, 43, was taken into custody Monday, October 11. He was held on a $10,000 bond. As of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show Lazard is no longer in custody.

Online records at Northside High list Lazard as the girls’ track coach. KLFY reached out to the Lafayette Parish Schools System for comment on the arrest.

Spokesperson Allison Dickinson issued the following statement:

Please be advised that LPSS will not disclose information regarding the private life of our students/staff or any personnel matters. This includes: Illness/Death, Anonymous complaints not yet brought to the attention of school level or district staff, Allegations/investigations, Employment status (i.e paid leave, etc.) or reasons for employment status change. Please note that a change in employment status is reflected in the minutes of LPSS board meetings which are located online under Board Docs.” Allison Dickerson, LPSS

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas also responded to our request for comment with the following statement.

‘This information requested involves a juvenile and therefore no details will be released.’