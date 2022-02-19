LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An argument between two people on N. University leaves one in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of North University Avenue around 8:09 p.m. Friday night. When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Officers on scene say the victim and the suspect got into an argument when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim once. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lafayette Police Department is asking anyone with any information to please contact them or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.