North Lafayette residents protest after city council removes quarter of a million dollars from budget

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Residents of North Lafayette are protesting against the Lafayette city council after the council denied giving a quarter of a million dollars of their budget to the North Lafayette Redevelopment Authority, despite Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s support.

Residents say they need the funds to rebuild the north side of Lafayette.

Community members held a rally in front of Lafayette City Hall Thursday evening in support of the mayor’s veto and returning the $250,000 to their budget.

The issue arose this week after the Lafayette mayor-president proposed allocating the money to the North Lafayette Redevelopment Authority, or NLRA.

The NLRA was excited about the funds to improve North Lafayette, but the city council voted to remove the funding.

“The mayor of Lafayette, he put it in the budget to help the north side, but the city council voted it out,” Corey Levier said.

“It was terrible, terrible. I was at the meeting, and it was terrible,” Carey Williams said.

Northside residents says they’re upset with the lack of support they’re getting from the council to redevelop the area.

“I have to ask myself is the northside part of Lafayette? One of our bishops said earlier it’s like the tale of two cities. Lafayette is one city, but when you drive to different parts and compare it to the northside, it feels like two different cities,” Lafayette Consolidated Government Minority Affairs Director Carlos Harvin said.

“Where were our elected officials when the city council of Lafayette voted against supporting the northside economically? Where were their voices? Where was their passion for the northside? Are they truly representing the best interest of the members of the community on the northside of Lafayette?” Corey Levier questioned.

North Lafayette residents say they do have hope this will get the funding back, though.

That’s because Mayor-President Josh Guillory vetoed the council’s vote, and the issue will be re-addressed at the next budget hearing.

“We want our money. We want our money. We want our money,” the residents chanted.

There will be another rally at city hall on October 5, which is the day that the council will vote.