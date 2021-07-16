Nominations for United Way’s Women Who Mean Business Awards open

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — United Way of Acadiana announced that nominations are now open for the 2021 Women Who Mean Business Awards, presented by Home Bank.

The awards were started in 1999, and have been presented to individuals who are active in their professions, including business, law, medicine, education, hospitality, retail, media, insurance, banking, non-profits, public service, oil and gas, and more.

In 2004, The Trailblazer Award was created to acknowledge retired or semi-retired women who paved the way for future generations.

“We’re proud to continue our support of United Way’s Women Who Mean Business. United Way has found a meaningful way of honoring those women who are powerhouses in our community, and we want to champion those efforts,” said Natalie Lemoine, Sr. Vice President and Marketing Director for Home Bank.

Nominations open today and run through Sunday, August 22, 2021, at midnight. The awards ceremony will be held on October 13 at 6:00 PM at Le Pavillon in Lafayette, La. Nominations are for women who have made a significant impact in their workplaces who reside and/or work in United Way of Acadiana’s service area, which includes Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin, and Vermilion parishes.

If you know someone who you believe excels in entrepreneurship, professionalism, civic involvement, or community leadership, nominate them today at unitedwayofacadiana.org/wwmb2021.